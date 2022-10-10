Clarity Financial LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

