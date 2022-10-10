Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 150,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.