Clarity Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 39,229 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.72. 42,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

