Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 5,686 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $467.77. 63,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,443. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

