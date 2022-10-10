Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 18.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Clariant from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Clariant from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNY remained flat at $16.66 during trading on Monday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Clariant has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

