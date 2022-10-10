Chia (XCH) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Chia (XCH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Chia has a total market cap of $170.81 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $32.07 or 0.00166826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,325,309 coins and its circulating supply is 5,325,677 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chia has a current supply of 26,319,826 with 5,319,826 in circulation. The last known price of Chia is 32.66754465 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,406,379.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chia.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.