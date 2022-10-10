Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,109,696 shares.The stock last traded at $99.73 and had previously closed at $100.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.