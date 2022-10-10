Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.0% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.65.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.79. 17,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

