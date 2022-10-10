CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.96

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 232,287 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 443,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
