Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 7.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.62 and last traded at $36.96. 15,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,310,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Insider Transactions at Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

