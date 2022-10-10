Bxmi Token (BXMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.06 Million

Bxmi Token (BXMI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Bxmi Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bxmi Token has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and $2.07 million worth of Bxmi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bxmi Token token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bxmi Token

Bxmi Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2020. Bxmi Token’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,000,000 tokens. Bxmi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bitxmiexchange. The official website for Bxmi Token is bxmi.io. Bxmi Token’s official Twitter account is @bitxmicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bxmi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bxmi Token (BXMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bxmi Token has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bxmi Token is 0.38095694 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,723,373.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bxmi.io/.”

