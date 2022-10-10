Braintrust (BTRST) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.77 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $165.33 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00010725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

Braintrust (BTRST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Braintrust has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 122,191,029 in circulation.

