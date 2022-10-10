Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.15.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.90. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $551.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

