BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $19,247.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $19,247.22 or 1.00029613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $15.37 billion and $794,170.00 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,462.11648566 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $980,703.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

