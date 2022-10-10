Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.90. 10,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,324,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

