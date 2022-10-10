Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.32

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 598531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barclays by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

