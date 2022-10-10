Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.48

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 8578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

