Banco Santander S.A. Sells 26,302 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,302 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.78 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.12.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

