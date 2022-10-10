Banco Santander S.A. Sells 220,026 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,026 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $79,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.37. 283,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

