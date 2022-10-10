Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,867 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 96,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 313,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,663. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

