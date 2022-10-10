Banco Santander S.A. Has $22.58 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,546 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. 617,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,661,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.