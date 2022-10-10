Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,387. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

