Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Given New €4.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 409,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Banco Santander by 56.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,245,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.