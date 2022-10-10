Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,498.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,083,000 after purchasing an additional 110,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.82. 32,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,804. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

