Bailard Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.49. 197,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,796. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

