Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,263 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.44 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

