Bailard Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $136.77. 47,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

