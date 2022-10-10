Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635,926 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. 325,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

