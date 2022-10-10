Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $250,526,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

