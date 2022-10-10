Bailard Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.21. 36,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.