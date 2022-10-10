AtPay (ATPAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,269.00

AtPay (ATPAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One AtPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AtPay has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and $73,269.00 worth of AtPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AtPay has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AtPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AtPay

AtPay launched on September 11th, 2022. AtPay’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for AtPay is atpay.io. AtPay’s official Twitter account is @atpayio.

AtPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AtPay (ATPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. AtPay has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AtPay is 0.67294468 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,289.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atpay.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AtPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AtPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AtPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.