Astar Price Up 5.2% This Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $55.95 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Astar alerts:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a cryptocurrency . Astar has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 3,622,241,366 in circulation. The last known price of Astar is 0.03691511 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,353,602.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astar.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

