Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 68,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,516,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.