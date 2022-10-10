Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.42

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 15330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.