ArbiSmart (RBIS) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

ArbiSmart (RBIS) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ArbiSmart token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArbiSmart has traded 98% higher against the US dollar. ArbiSmart has a total market cap of $211.50 million and approximately $324,522.00 worth of ArbiSmart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArbiSmart Token Profile

ArbiSmart’s launch date was January 31st, 2019. ArbiSmart’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens. ArbiSmart’s official Twitter account is @arbismart. The official website for ArbiSmart is arbismart.com. ArbiSmart’s official message board is arbismart.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ArbiSmart

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbiSmart (RBIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArbiSmart has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ArbiSmart is 0.57183366 USD and is up 15.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $220,775.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbismart.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbiSmart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbiSmart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbiSmart using one of the exchanges listed above.

