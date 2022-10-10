Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,204,000 after buying an additional 158,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VEA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

