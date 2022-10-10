Appleton Group LLC Sells 583 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Appleton Group LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

