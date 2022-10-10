Appleton Group LLC Invests $269,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 1.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after acquiring an additional 621,640 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $10,313,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 893,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 239,885 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,870. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

