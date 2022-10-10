Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. 396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Appian Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

