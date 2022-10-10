Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 14,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,196,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

