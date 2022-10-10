Apexium Financial LP Sells 896 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. 1,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,108. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

