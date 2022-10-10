Apexium Financial LP Invests $804,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

