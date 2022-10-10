Apexium Financial LP Invests $370,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

