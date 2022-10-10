Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCR stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.36. 4,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,165. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.