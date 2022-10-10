Apexium Financial LP Buys 63,104 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3,736.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $55.91. 54,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

