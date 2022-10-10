Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given New €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APEMY traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

See Also

