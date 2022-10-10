Anson Capital Inc. Sells 40,468 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,468 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 603,889 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424,774 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 412,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

BUG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,221. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.