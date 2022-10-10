Anson Capital Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $191.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

