Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 476,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 2,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

