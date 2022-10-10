Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.2% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 476,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 2,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.94.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.