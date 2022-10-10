Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE MO traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

